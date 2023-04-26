ADVISORY: U.S. Mayors to Participate in Cities Summit of the Americas

April 26 – 28, 2023 | Denver, CO

Washington, D.C.— Next week, a bipartisan group of American mayors representing The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) will participate in the first-ever Cities Summit of the Americas—a convening of city and community leaders across North and South America to facilitate an exchange of ideas on a range of shared priorities. As part of the Summit, USCM President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will give a keynote address at the opening plenary session on Thursday, April 27 at 8 am MDT. Later that morning at 10 am MDT, USCM will host Smart Cities: Strategies For Achieving Smart Urban Growth, a morning-long digital track session that will create a platform for mayors across the Americas to discuss challenges and innovative solutions for achieving smart, inclusive, and resilient urban growth.

The Cities Summit of the Americas is an outgrowth of a newly created office within the U.S. State Department, led by the Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy. The Conference was a strong advocate for the creation of this role, which connects American cities with those around the world to share and integrate policy solutions.

Plenary sessions will be live-streamed, and track sessions will be recorded and available at a later date.

WHAT:

Cities Summit of the Americas

WHO:

Mayor Francis Suarez , Miami, FL , USCM President

, , USCM President Mayor Hillary Schieve , Reno, Nevada , USCM Vice President

, , USCM Vice President Mayor David Holt , Oklahoma City, OK

, Mayor Bruce Harrell , Seattle, WA

, Mayor Lily Mei , Fremont, CA

, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz , Burnsville, MN

, Mayor Frank Cownie , Des Moines, IA

, Mayor Bonnie Crombie , Mississauga, Canada

, Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas , Monterrey, Mexico

WHEN:

April 27; 8 am MDT: Keynote Address by USCM President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (Room: Mile High Ballroom 1A-F and 2A-C)

April 27; 10 am - 12 pm MDT: Smart Cities: Strategies For Achieving Smart Urban Growth (Room: Mile High Ballroom 3A)

WHERE:

Colorado Convention Center

700 14th St, Denver, CO 80202

RSVP:

Mayors are available for interviews. Interested media should RSVP to Sara Durr, sdurr@usmayors.org.

Contact:

