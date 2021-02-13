Advisory - Unauthorized injectables and other health products from Galena Pharm Inc. pharmacy may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

Products: Unauthorized health products from Galena Pharm Inc. pharmacy, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, naturopathic cancer therapy and other therapies administered by injection or infusion in health settings, such as clinics, and non-injectable products such as capsules and suppositories that patients may have in their homes.

These products are unauthorized and may pose serious health risks. For example, one injectable product called reduced glutathione was found to contain high levels of endotoxin, a harmful substance produced by bacteria. What to do: Health care practitioners should stop administering and selling these products, and patients should stop using them after confirming with their health care practitioner. Patients should consult their health care practitioner if they have questions about whether they have received treatment using a Galena Pharm Inc. product and have questions or concerns about their health.

Issue

Health Canada is warning health care practitioners and patients that unauthorized health products prepared and sold by Galena Pharm Inc. pharmacy (4315 Canada Way, Burnaby, B.C.) may pose serious health risks. Health care practitioners and patients should stop administering or using them.

Products include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, naturopathic cancer therapy and other therapies administered by injection or infusion in health settings, such as clinics, and non-injectable products such as capsules and suppositories that patients may have in their homes. They were sold to health care practitioners (including naturopaths and physicians) in at least three provinces: B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

Health Canada directed the pharmacy to recall one product, reduced glutathione for injection, due to reports of endotoxin poisoning in B.C. Health Canada testing confirmed high levels of endotoxin. Endotoxin is a harmful substance produced by bacteria. Exposure to high levels of endotoxin in the blood can cause serious health problems, such as fever, nausea and vomiting, low blood pressure, shock, organ failure, and death. This risk is especially high when contaminated products are injected or infused into the body.

Health Canada also directed the pharmacy to stop manufacturing and selling all unauthorized health products. Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality. Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal.

In addition, Galena Pharm Inc. was found to be operating without the necessary Health Canada drug establishment licence. Operating without the required licence is a serious contravention of the Food and Drugs Act and its regulations. Licensing indicates that a company has processes in place that meet regulatory requirements to enable the company to rapidly track and recall its health products. It also indicates that the company is manufacturing, packaging and labelling products using Good Manufacturing Practices (a standard that aims to ensure the quality of health products sold to Canadians).

The pharmacy is now closed and its owner is currently under investigation by the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia.

Health Canada will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the recall and work with the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia as needed. Health Canada is also working closely with the Canada Border Services Agency to monitor importation related to Galena Pharm Inc. If additional safety concerns are identified, Health Canada will take action and inform Canadians.

Affected products

Below is a product list that Galena Pharm Inc. was advertising to health care practitioners. This may not be a complete list of products sold by the company. None of these products are authorized by Health Canada.

Vitamins injections 5- MTHF injections

B1 Thiamine injections

B12 Cyanocobalamin PF injections

B12 Hydroxocobalamin injections

B12 Methylcobalamin injections

B2 Riboflavin-5-Phosphate injections

B3 Niacinamide injections

B5 Dexpanthenol injections

B6 Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate injections

B6 Pyridoxine injections

B7 D-Biotin injections

B9 Folic Acid injections

B-Complex 100 injections

Myers Vitamins Injections

Niacin injections

Sodium Ascorbate injections

Vitamin A Palmitate injections

Vitamin C injections

Vitamin D3 injections (IM only)

Vitamin K3 Menadione injections Minerals injections Calcium chloride injections

Chromium injections

Copper Sulfate injections

Magnesium Chloride injections

Magnesium Sulfate 50% injections

Manganese Chloride injections

Manganese Sulfate injections

Molybdenum injections

Multi-Trace 4 injections

Multi-Trace 5 injections

Multi-Trace 6 injections

Multi-Trace 7 injections

Schrader Mineral Mix injections

Selenium injections

Sodium Bicarbonate

Vanadium injections

Zinc Chloride injections

Zinc Citrate injections

Zinc Sulfate injections Amino acids and cofactors injections Acetyl L- Carnitine

Acetylcysteine injections

Coenzyme Q10

Inositol injections

L-Arginine injections

L-Carnitine injections

L-Glutamine injections

L-Glutathione (reduced glutathione) injections

L-Glycine injections

L-Lysine injections

L-Methionine injections

L-Phenylalanine injections

L-Proline injections

L-Taurine injections

L-Tryptophan injections

L-Tyrosine Injections

Travasol Naturopathic oncology Artesunate capsules

Artesunate powder

Artesunate suppositories

D-Alpha Lipoic Acid injections

DCA injections

DMSO injections

Germanium injections

GPC injections

Hydrochloric Acid injections

Hydrogen Peroxide injections

Inositol

NADH injections

Phenylbutyrate Sodium injections Chelation therapy injections Calcium Disodium EDTA injections

Disodium EDTA Injections

DMPS capsules

DMPS injections

DMPS suppositories

DMSA capsules

DMSA suppositories

EDTA capsules

EDTA suppositories Prolotherapy injections Citrate Dextrose Anticoagulant

Dextrose injections

Glucosamine sulfate injections

Lidocaine Injections PF

Mannitol injections

MIX general prolo

MIX intra-articular prolo

MIX trigger point injections

PG2 injections

Procaine injections

Sodium Citrate injections Mesotherapy injections Caffeine Citrate injections

Collagenase injections

DMAE injections

Glycolic Acid injections

Hyaluronic Acid injections

Hyaluronidase injections

Phosphatidylcholine injections

Phosphatidylcholine/deoxycholic injections

Retinoic Acid injections

Sodium deoxycholate injections Weight loss injections Adenovitamins injections

AMP (adenosine monophosphate) injections

ATP (adenosine triphosphate) injections

B Complex Extra Strong + MIC + Cr Injections

B Complex Extra Strong injections

B Complex High injections (HCG protocol)

MIC + B12m + Cr injections

MIC injections

Support for adrenals injections Other injections BCCA Athletic recovery injections

Brain booster (adenosylcobalamin/methylcobalamin/mthf)

Energy combo

Glycerin injections

MSM injections

PgE2

Potassium injections

Procaine Plus

What you should do

Health care practitioners should:

Check their stock to verify if they have products from Galena Pharm Inc. and stop administering or selling them.

Verify that the products they are administering or selling are authorized by Health Canada by reading the label. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). Practitioners can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

Patients should:

Stop using products prepared by Galena Pharm Inc. after confirming with their health care practitioner.

Contact their health care practitioner if they have questions regarding whether they have received treatment using a Galena Pharm Inc. product (injectable or any other format) and have questions or concerns about their health.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). Patients can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

