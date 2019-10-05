Advisory - Unauthorized "Yunnan Baiyao Toothpaste" is being recalled by LinkGlobal Food Inc. because it contains a prescription drug and may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that LinkGlobal Food Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is recalling unauthorized "Yunnan Baiyao Toothpaste" because it is labelled to contain a prescription drug (tranexamic acid) and may pose serious health risks. The product is being promoted for the prevention of bleeding gums. It is packaged and labelled in Chinese characters, so not all consumers may understand information about the ingredients, usage, dosage and side effects.

Prescription drugs should be taken only under the advice and supervision of a healthcare professional because they are used to treat specific diseases and may cause serious side effects. Side effects of tranexamic acid include vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, eye problems, blood clots (in the lungs or legs), stroke, vision changes, allergic reactions (rash; swelling of the face, tongue, or throat; or trouble breathing), convulsions and severe dizziness. It should not be used by people with a history or risk of blood clots or other clotting problems, a history of bleeding in the brain, disturbances of colour vision, heart disease, or kidney problems. It should not be used by people with an allergy to tranexamic acid, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality and may pose serious health risks. They may contain ingredients, additives or contaminated ingredients not listed on the label.

In addition, unauthorized health products may lack the active ingredients Canadians would expect them to contain to help maintain and improve their health or they may contain ingredients that could interact with other medications and foods. Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal.

For all of these reasons, unauthorized health products could cause serious health effects.

Who is affected

Consumers who have bought or used Yunnan Baiyao Toothpaste.

Affected products

Yunnan Baiyao Toothpaste

What consumers should do

Stop using this toothpaste. Consult your health care professional if you have used this toothpaste and have health concerns.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Contact LinkGlobal Food Inc. at (289) 597-1166, or by email at daniel@linkglobal.ca, if you have questions about the recall.

Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada is monitoring the recall and is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent further importation of these products. Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as necessary.

Background:

Tranexamic acid is a prescription drug used to prevent or reduce bleeding by slowing the breakdown of blood clots. The drug is usually administered by mouth or intravenously. Tranexamic acid should be used with caution with blood thinners and anti-inflammatories, estrogen therapy, medicines used to help blood clotting, birth control pills, hydrochlorothiazide, desmopressin, ranitidine, or nitroglycerin.

