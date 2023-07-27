ADVISORY: Virtual Press Conference to Discuss Notice of Claim Against FBI By Jeffrey Epstein Victims

(NEW YORK) – Jennifer Freeman, Special Counsel to the Marsh Law Firm, will hold a virtual press call TODAY, Thursday, July 27th at 12:00 PM ET regarding a filed Notice of Claim to the Federal Bureau of Investigation – a prerequisite for filing legal action against a federal agency – on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein victims Maria Farmer and Sarah Ransome, and for them as representatives of a class of Epstein survivors seeking $600 million. Farmer and Ransome will join Freeman at the virtual press conference.

In 1996 Maria Farmer reported the Epstein-Maxwell sex trafficking conspiracy to the FBI. That report was ignored, and she filed additional reports in 2006 and later. By then, dozens of other accusations of sexual abuse and sex trafficking has also been submitted to the FBI.

Epstein survivor Sarah Ransome was sexually assaulted in New York and the Virgin Islands in 2006-2007, when the FBI was supposedly investigating Epstein for sex trafficking in Florida. Even minimal action by the FBI could have saved hundreds of girls and young women from being trafficked and traumatized Freeman claims.

"We are seeking answers and accountability about the FBI's failure to investigate the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking conspiracy for nearly a quarter of a century," said Freeman, legal counsel to many sex trafficking survivors of Epstein. This includes a failure to investigate reports of sexual abuse and trafficking and of Epstein's possible production and distribution of CSAM (child sex abuse images or what used to be known as child pornography).

