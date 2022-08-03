AdvoLogix powers integration between iManage and Salesforce Sales Cloud

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvoLogix ®, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise legal management solutions for Law Firms, Legal Departments, and Government Agencies, today announced the availability of a new integration between iManage and the Salesforce platform, which allows users at law firms, corporate legal departments and public sector organizations, to access their iManage workspaces, folders, documents and emails – right from within their Salesforce platform – eliminating the friction of switching between two different environments.

"The iManage – to Salesforce integration, powered by AdvoLogix, supports our goal of meeting users where they work and transforming how they get work done," said Clint Crosier, General Counsel at iManage. "The ability to manage and browse iManage content from the context of a Salesforce record is a gamechanger for professionals who spend large portions of their day within Salesforce, but need quick, secure access to content in iManage, such as contracts, legal agreements, and other key work products."

Through its research and development division, AdvoLogix, a technology partner of iManage, developed this integration with Salesforce Sales Cloud for global availability. Fully compliant with all Salesforce security and compliance requirements, the app is available for purchase on the Salesforce AppExchange , as well as directly from iManage.

"iManage is a leading knowledge work platform and AdvoLogix is a leading cloud-based enterprise legal management platform for legal entities," said Dan Bellopede, Chief Revenue Officer at AdvoLogix. "It only made sense to create a way for the benefits of one to extend to the other, which is what the iManage – Salesforce integration has achieved. It's an example of strength building on strength." The integration can be added to any record within Salesforce and then mapped to an iManage workspace. Previously, users had to exit their Salesforce workflow to manage documents. Now, they can upload, download, or view documents through the integrated solution.

"iManage is a valuable addition to AppExchange, putting valuable documents at professionals' fingertips, helping to transform how business development, marketing, and other departments within law firms and organizations interact with lawyers and legal teams on the critical documents they manage," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

For more information about iManage, powered by AdvoLogix, and the benefits it can bring to your organization please contact your account representative or visit: www.advologix.com In addition, both iManage and AdvoLogix will be exhibiting vendors at the International Legal Technology Conference from August 21-25 in National Harbor, Maryland. To learn more about the integration please visit iManage at Booth #421 and AdvoLogix at Booth #807.

About AdvoLogix®

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading enterprise legal management solution that helps law firms, general counsel and state and local governments automate processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards, and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter @AdvoLogix.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

