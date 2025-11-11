Adyen Aktie

WKN DE: A2PZ8R / ISIN: US00783V1044

11.11.2025 11:42:59

Adyen Backs Revenue Outlook, Updates EBITDA Margin View; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Adyen NV (ADYEY, ADYEYF), a Dutch financial technology platform, on Tuesday maintained annual net revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2026, and updated EBITDA margin view.

In Amsterdam, Adyen shares were gaining around 3.5 percent to trade at 1,401.40 euros.

In its Investor Day in Amsterdam, the company expects to provide an in-depth look at its long-term strategy, highlighting continued innovation across unified financial technology platform, progress in embedded financial services, and a merchant-first approach to emerging AI-driven commerce models.

The fintech firm said it continues to expect annual net revenue growth between the low- and mid-twenties in 2026. The company plans to further refine this objective for 2026 in February of next year.

Adyen now expects to increase EBITDA margin levels to above 55 percent by 2028. The firm previously said it expected to improve EBITDA margin to levels above 50 percent in 2026.

The firm also expects to maintain a sustainable capital expenditure level of up to 5 percent of its net revenue.

Moving forward, the company will provide annual net revenue guidance every February as it gains greater visibility into the year ahead.

Regarding shifting from a 3-year to an annual net revenue guidance framework, the firm said, "We are confident in the long-term opportunity to drive growth in our market and gain significant share. As we pursue that path in a dynamic market, we get better visibility into our customers' priorities over a 6-12-month horizon. Therefore it makes the most sense to provide our guidance aligned to that time horizon. The building blocks continue to serve as a reference framework for understanding our growth levers over a multi-year period."

