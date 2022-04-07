Adyen to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to customers later this year

By transforming an iPhone into a payment terminal, the solution will increase payment mobility

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is working with Apple to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone for its U.S. customers later this year. The solution allows Adyen's U.S. customers to use their iPhones to accept contactless payments, without the need to purchase or manage additional hardware or payment terminals. Adyen is working with enterprise customers and commerce platforms, such as Lightspeed Commerce and NewStore, to bring the feature to even more businesses. With Adyen's support, NewStore will pilot the new capability with its customer Vince.

"Lightspeed is known for providing the latest technology to our merchants so they have the most impactful tools to run their business. Partnering with Adyen to provide Tap to Pay on iPhone is a huge win for our U.S. customers," said Jona Georgiou, GM, Payments and Financial Services at Lightspeed. "This feature gives merchants even more checkout options to provide amazing customer experiences."

"Adyen has been at the forefront of innovation with NewStore since our inception. Together, we have already put iPhones in the hands of thousands of store associates. Now, these devices can become payment terminals with no additional hardware," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO of NewStore. "By bringing Tap to Pay on iPhone to our growing list of shared customers, NewStore and Adyen will provide a more convenient, seamless, and secure payment experience for both associates and consumers."

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables Adyen customers to use a payment solution that is effortless to set up, quick to scale, and secure. Using an iPhone XS or later and a supporting iOS app, Tap to Pay on iPhone enables businesses to accept contactless payments using their iPhone, including payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit or debit cards, or other digital wallets. Tap to Pay on iPhone is the ideal mobile payment solution for business customers who like to be at the forefront of innovation and that want more flexible checkout experiences for their shoppers or for businesses that are on the go, like delivery services.

"In-person payments are evolving and customers are asking for a reliable, affordable, and easy to scale mobile payment solution with a simplified integration," said Kamran Zaki, COO at Adyen. "So it made sense to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to our customers. With many businesses increasingly equipping their employees with iPhones to better serve their shoppers, this product will further streamline the checkout processes for shoppers. Tap to Pay on iPhone is going to be a great solution for our customers looking to create even better in-person experiences. This builds on our longstanding support for Apple Pay since 2014 which we enable for online and in-store transactions globally. We're excited to continue working with Apple to enable another easy and secure payment solution with Tap to Pay on iPhone."

Tap to Pay on iPhone is not only the future of mobile payments, it broadens Adyen's in-person payments offering, ranging from physical terminals to virtual ones, to enable customers to choose the payment solution that best fits their business needs. Tap to Pay on iPhone will work with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks.

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

