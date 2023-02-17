Adyen's Betting on Itself, and That Should Excite Long-Term Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many companies talk the talk when it comes to their long-term focus, but only a few walk the walk. Dutch payments processing platform operator Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) is among the latter. Adyen reported second-half and full-year 2022 earnings about a week ago, and its shares fell by 15% the next day, likely in response to the company's strategy in the face of the current macro environment. Although Adyen's decisions may be spooking those with short-term time frames, savvy investors realize that the company is being proactive about fueling its next stage of growth with moves that could produce handsome rewards in the long run. Merchants use Adyen to process digital payments. But Adyen doesn't want to be just another payments processor. It's on a mission to disrupt a payments processing market that has been dominated by legacy competitors offering patchwork systems that are difficult for merchants to integrate and scale. Continue reading