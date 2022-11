Adyen's Growing on Its Own Terms. Does That Make It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The news these days seems to be flooded with companies laying off employees in droves and pausing all hiring plans. However, Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) -- a Dutch payment processing specialist -- seems to be playing a different game and is planning to increase its workforce.Just like other businesses, Adyen is not immune to economic headwinds. So how is the company managing the situation so much better than its peers? The answer likely lies in Adyen's long-term mindset and its strong company culture.It has been a sharp U-turn for many companies over the past 12 months. Until about a year ago, it was an extended period of cheap money -- with zero to low interest rates -- that encouraged "growth at any cost" for many tech-oriented businesses. COVID-19 added fuel to the fire as demand for remote and touchless services of all kinds exploded, and many companies got away from fiscal discipline, procuring more capacity and hiring more people than they could sustain over the long run.Continue reading