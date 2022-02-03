AE Global Names New Director of Design, Alex Barrette

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Global, a custom packaging design company and supply chain solution provider, today announced the appointment of Alex Barrette as Director of Design, effective immediately. In this role, he will build programmatic strategies for custom packaging development and lead AE Global's Innovation Lab to ensure its proprietary design solutions remain at the forefront of development.

Alex Barrette brings design experience from beer, wine and spirits, cannabis, health and beauty to AE Global

Alex Barrette is an award-winning designer, bringing more than a decade of brand identity, product, and environmentally friendly designs for startups and multinational companies.

Barrette served as product designer and structural packaging engineer at WestRock, a multibillion-dollar packaging company. There, he was the sole designer for Fortune 500 and startup Canadian beverage companies, including Labatt and Molson Coors. He brought more than 50 packaging designs to market and filed multiple patents for new and innovative packaging technology.

Additionally, Barrette was co-founder and COO of Joba Design, where he grew the company to 15 employees and contributed to the development of the Virginia Tech baseball field, Cassell Coliseum renovations and new products for USM, Switzerland, Park & Diamond, Kizingo Kids and internal brands.

"In 2022, companies are faced with trying to navigate the intersection of sustainability and functionality, and AE Global is dedicated to overcoming those challenges with excellent packaging design, development strategy, technology and execution," said AE Global Managing Partner Mike Forenza. "Alex's deep design and consulting background will be integral as AE Global continues to scale and expand our offerings into new CPG verticals and pioneer packaging solutions that meet our customers' demands."

AE Global is a custom packaging design company and supply chain solution provider with more than 75 years of packaging experience. The cannabis-focused division provides SSOs, MSOs and wholesale brands with proactive solutions to bring products to market from concept to execution. AEG has launched brands and innovative packaging solutions, including Curaleaf's Select Squeeze Bottle, and patented and patent-pending products EZ-Lock™ and Amplify™. AEG develops custom packaging solutions via its in-house innovation lab. AEG invests in vertically integrated manufacturing locations to promote supply chain efficiencies and bolster sustainability initiates. AEG has partnered with 4G Recycling to form the Ocean Recovery Group (ORG). This social-business enterprise leverages over 100 years of recycling-industry experience to better collect, clean and recycle ocean-bound plastics.

