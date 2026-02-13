Aecom Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A0MMEV / ISIN: US00766T1007
|
13.02.2026 04:00:12
AECOM and CityUHK School of Energy and Environment forge strategic partnership to accelerate Hong Kong’s sustainability and climate resilience goals
|
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, and the School of Energy and Environment (SEE) at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), a leading hub in sustainability, today announced a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration is dedicated to accelerating Hong Kong's progress towards its sustainability and climate resilience ambitions by integrating cutting-edge academic research with proven industry expertise.
Hashtag: #AECOM #CityUHK #ClimateResilience #IndustryAcademiaPartnership #SustainableLegacies
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AECOM
AECOM is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of US$16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.
About CityUHK
City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), recognised as the Most International University in the World for 2024 and 2025, stands as a young, innovative, and leading global university dedicated to research excellence and professional education. We rank among the top 100 universities worldwide across major rankings and are placed within the top 10 in Asia. Rooted in Hong Kong and publicly funded, CityUHK provides a dynamic platform for global talents through 11 Colleges and Schools, supported by advanced research institutes spanning Artificial Intelligence (AI), biomedicine, computing, and material sciences, among others. We are committed to promoting sustainability and are actively pioneering a green future. Our mission is to nurture students into future leaders equipped to tackle critical challenges and drive social progress.
About CityUHK SEE
CityUHK was the first university in Hong Kong to establish a School of Energy and Environment to lead groundbreaking research and practical applications, underscoring its commitment to addressing global environmental issues and advancing sustainable development.
News Source: AECOM Hong Kong
13/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aecom Technology Corp
Analysen zu Aecom Technology Corp
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aecom Technology Corp
|74,50
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.