

EQS Newswire / 04/06/2026 / 04:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2026 - AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, and the Urban Land Institute (ULI), today announced the launch of the Asia Pacific Infrastructure Innovation Index 2026, a new thought leadership report examining how the infrastructure industry across the region is prioritizing innovation in response to stakeholders' needs, increasing system complexity, operational pressures and evolving delivery challenges.



AECOM and Urban Land Institute launch inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Innovation Index, highlighting region's evolving infrastructure innovation priorities.

Developed in collaboration between AECOM and ULI, the report brings together perspectives from stakeholders across infrastructure, government, utilities, investment, planning and development sectors. It draws on a survey of more than 100 senior infrastructure professionals in Asia Pacific, alongside in-depth interviews with industry leaders. As the first edition of the Index, it establishes a baseline for understanding how infrastructure innovation is currently being prioritized and delivered across the region.



"This report highlights how organizations are moving beyond ideas and applying innovation in practical ways to improve delivery, resilience and system performance," said Ian Chung, chief executive of AECOM's Asia region. "Infrastructure leaders across Asia Pacific are responding to growing complexity by strengthening digital capabilities, improving coordination across interconnected systems and focusing on long-term operational performance."



"Our collaboration with AECOM reflects a growing recognition that infrastructure and real estate are increasingly interdependent," said Alan Beebe, CEO Asia Pacific, ULI. "As cities in Asia Pacific evolve, infrastructure is no longer just a technical consideration, but plays a critical role in shaping how places function, grow and perform. Understanding how innovation is being applied in this context is essential for those involved in the built environment."



Among the top ten takeaways highlighted in the report, three key themes emerged consistently across both the survey findings and interview insights: the role of AI in infrastructure systems, the integration and growing demands on energy systems, and the need to design and operate infrastructure for climate resilience. Together, these themes highlight a broader shift toward enhancing how infrastructure systems are developed and perform under increasingly complex, real-world conditions.



Read the report here:



Hashtag: #AECOM #AsiaPacificInfrastructureInnovationIndex

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About AECOM AECOM is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle — from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.



About the Urban Land Institute The Urban Land Institute (ULI) is a non-profit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to shape the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide. Established in 1936, the Institute has more than 48,000 members worldwide and over 3,000 members in the Asia Pacific region representing all aspects of land use and development disciplines. For more information on ULI Asia Pacific, please visit Facebook, Instagram,





News Source: AECOM

Developed in collaboration between AECOM and ULI, the report brings together perspectives from stakeholders across infrastructure, government, utilities, investment, planning and development sectors. It draws on a survey of more than 100 senior infrastructure professionals in Asia Pacific, alongside in-depth interviews with industry leaders. As the first edition of the Index, it establishes a baseline for understanding how infrastructure innovation is currently being prioritized and delivered across the region."This report highlights how organizations are moving beyond ideas and applying innovation in practical ways to improve delivery, resilience and system performance," said Ian Chung, chief executive of AECOM's Asia region. "Infrastructure leaders across Asia Pacific are responding to growing complexity by strengthening digital capabilities, improving coordination across interconnected systems and focusing on long-term operational performance.""Our collaboration with AECOM reflects a growing recognition that infrastructure and real estate are increasingly interdependent," said Alan Beebe, CEO Asia Pacific, ULI. "As cities in Asia Pacific evolve, infrastructure is no longer just a technical consideration, but plays a critical role in shaping how places function, grow and perform. Understanding how innovation is being applied in this context is essential for those involved in the built environment."Among the top ten takeaways highlighted in the report, three key themes emerged consistently across both the survey findings and interview insights: the role of AI in infrastructure systems, the integration and growing demands on energy systems, and the need to design and operate infrastructure for climate resilience. Together, these themes highlight a broader shift toward enhancing how infrastructure systems are developed and perform under increasingly complex, real-world conditions.Read the report here: Asia Pacific Infrastructure Innovation Index | AECOM Insights Hashtag: #AECOM #AsiaPacificInfrastructureInnovationIndexThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.AECOM is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle — from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.The Urban Land Institute (ULI) is a non-profit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to shape the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide. Established in 1936, the Institute has more than 48,000 members worldwide and over 3,000 members in the Asia Pacific region representing all aspects of land use and development disciplines. For more information on ULI Asia Pacific, please visit asia.uli.org , or follow us on LinkedIn X , and YouTube News Source: AECOM 04/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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