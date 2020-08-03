AECOM Asia Company Limited is conferred the Grand Award in Hong Kong Management Association's 2020 Quality Award

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AECOM Asia Company Limited ("AECOM"), the world's premier infrastructure firm, was presented with the Grand Award of the 2020 Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) Quality Award, in recognition of the company's business excellence and quality achievement, becoming the first infrastructure consultancy services firm in its industry to attain this honor.

Established in 1991, the HKMA Quality Award aims to promote quality management in Hong Kong by bringing public recognition to those organizations that have achieved excellent standards of quality through a clearly demonstrated sustained commitment and established processes. The award is based on seven criteria: leadership, strategic planning, customer and market focus, workforce focus, process management, measurement, analysis and knowledge management, as well as results.

AECOM's Hong Kong office has 4,000 employees and is the global firm's largest local team. For over half a century, AECOM, with its legacy companies, has empowered Hong Kong's transformation into a world-class metropolis. Partnering with our clients, generations of AECOM professionals have made contributions to the city's new towns from the earliest such as Sha Tin to the most recent such as Tung Chung; globally-renowned transportation systems including transit, high speed rail, highways, tunnels and bridges, air and marine ports; and vital resources and services such as water and wastewater treatment, and healthcare facilities.

"Receiving HKMA's Grand Award has given us an incredible opportunity to not only relive the impact our projects have had on Hong Kong, but also to review our operations in order to achieve industry best practices," said Ian Chung, AECOM's Chief Executive of Greater China. "Our employees are truly the core in this recognition and throughout our continuous journey together in the pursuit of excellence, we will continue to build upon our experiences to deliver vital projects, develop talented professionals to the highest levels of excellence and integrity, as well as anticipate and serve the needs of our communities."

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's premier infrastructure firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to consulting and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm with revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM .

Media Contact:

Juliet Chu

Director, Marketing and Communication, Greater China

(+852) 3922 9000

BusinessInquiry.GC@aecom.com

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200731/2873159-1LOGO

SOURCE AECOM