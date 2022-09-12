Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 14:37:00

AECOM Canada Uses ProjectReady To Streamline Construction Project Team Governance, Improves Efficiency By 80 Percent

Case Study Concludes Better SharePoint, M365 Utilization Is An Administrative Gamechanger

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative project information management (PIM) software provider ProjectReady shared how its unique approach to SharePoint provisioning and management, in conjunction with improved deployment of the entire Microsoft 365 tech stack, has helped AECOM Canada reduce time spent on project team governance and management by up to 80 percent. The new case study, which features AECOM Canada Director of Digital Transformation Jeff Walter, details how the company is using ProjectReady to effectively manage roles and permissions across the lifecycle of projects, at scale.

ProjectReady is a collaborative project information management solution for architecture and engineering firms, construction companies, project owners, and others looking to drive greater value from their existing tech investments. Leaders in the design build space turn to ProjectReady to improve efficiency, drive productivity and reduce risk through trust and transparency. For an industry that is facing a tight labor market, the result of introducing the ProjectReady solution can be incredible. (PRNewsfoto/ProjectReady)

"It's a true governance tool over the core solutions we use within the Microsoft platform" - Jeff Walter, AECOM Canada

"The ability to create a repeatable process that's accurate, reliable, and easy to use makes so much sense and saves so much time," said Walter. "An added bonus is that when the architecture and taxonomy are set up for reporting via ProjectReady, it provides access to information and the SQL database, which has certainly advanced our ability to report on projects."

Walters shares that, prior to ProjectReady, SharePoint provisioning was traditionally managed by AECOM's IT department while requests for changes and new sites flowed through the company's intranet. Not only did this process create bottlenecks, but it also resulted in poor SharePoint adoption due to the end-user being cut out of the equation.

In 2019, Walter attended an Autodesk University presentation, "Bringing SharePoint and BIM360 Together," given by Shaili Modi-Oza, ProjectReady's director of development, where he discovered that his team at AECOM Canada could use the ProjectReady solution to drive improved efficiency and, ultimately, greater value from the company's existing M365 investment.

"It's a true governance tool over the core solutions we use [SharePoint and Teams] within the Microsoft platform," said Walter. "I can use the SharePoint list with confidence instead of a spreadsheet and, with it, I can control who can see what, who has access to what libraries, folders, and documents. I couldn't do that before."

To read more about Walter's experience with ProjectReady and how AECOM Canada is using the collaborative project information management solution to improve efficiency, drive value, and drive SharePoint adoption, visit https://project-ready.com/home/case-study-aecom to download the case study. To learn more about ProjectReady, visit www.project-ready.com.

About AECOM Canada

AECOM Canada is a subsidiary of AECOM, a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest infrastructure consulting firms in the world.

About ProjectReady

ProjectReady helps organizations apply process over the platforms they use every day to create simple, repeatable, and governed user workflows to improve efficiency, accuracy, and accountability.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aecom-canada-uses-projectready-to-streamline-construction-project-team-governance-improves-efficiency-by-80-percent-301621704.html

SOURCE ProjectReady

