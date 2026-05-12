AECOM delivers engineering innovations on Fanling Bypass (Eastern Section), advancing connectivity in Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis



EQS Newswire / 12/05/2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 - AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, has supported the completion and opening of the Fanling Bypass (Eastern Section), marking the first major transport infrastructure project delivered in Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis (NM).



AECOM delivers engineering innovations on Fanling Bypass (Eastern Section)

Dr. Johnny Cheuk, AECOM's Hong Kong executive leader, joined officiating guests from the Development Bureau, the Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD) and members of the Legislative Council at the opening ceremony on May 2. The project was officially commissioned on May 3.



"This milestone demonstrates the power of collaboration across government, industry, academia and research," Dr. Cheuk said. "We are proud to contribute to a project that reflects Hong Kong's Construction 2.0 vision while supporting the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan — bringing advanced engineering solutions and high-quality 'Made in China' materials to both Hong Kong and the global stage."



The approximately four-kilometer, dual two-lane carriageway serves as a primary distributor linking the Fanling North New Development Area to Fanling Highway. The bypass is expected to ease congestion in Fanling town center, strengthen regional connectivity across the NM and support a planned population of around 95,100 residents in Fanling North New Development Area. Travel times during peak hours are reduced by up to 10 minutes.



The project showcases a series of engineering innovations, including: Hong Kong's first horizontal bridge rotation, used to position a 140-meter-long, 7,000-ton bridge over the East Rail Line in a single overnight operation, which reduced the construction time by approximately 12 months



The world's first structural application of ultra-high-strength S960 steel in footbridges, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 2,400 tons of CO2



AECOM delivered multidisciplinary consultancy services for First Phase and the Remaining Phase Development of Kwu Tung North and Fanling North New Development Areas. The team applied advanced digital and construction technologies — including 4D BIM, LiDAR and AI-assisted monitoring — alongside prefabrication methods supported by robotic welding and 3D swept path analysis to improve safety, quality and delivery speed.



One of the project's most complex challenges was constructing a vehicular bridge across the active East Rail Line while navigating extensive facilities including large diameter watermains, high voltage underground power cables and an existing footbridge. To overcome this, the team implemented an innovative horizontal rotation technique, a first for Hong Kong, constructing the bridge adjacent to the alignment before rotating it into position overnight. This method minimized disruption to rail operations and enhanced overall safety.



Innovation extended to the development of two new footbridges, including Footbridge F6 at Lung Yeuk Tau Interchange — the first structural application of ultra-high-strength S960 steel.



Building on these industry-first innovations, AECOM is helping to shape the future of infrastructure delivery in Hong Kong. Drawing on experience from the project, the consulting firm contributed to a series of technical guidelines — including the "Practice Notes on Horizontal Bridge Rotation Method for Viaduct Construction Across Existing Railway Lines", "Technical Guidance on the Structural Design of Plate Girder Structures using Ultra-High-Strength S960 Steel" and "Technical Guidelines for Robotic Welding Operations of Structural Steel in Construction" — published by CEDD. These guidelines are setting new benchmarks to advance safe, efficient and innovative construction practices across Hong Kong and beyond.



The Fanling Bypass (Eastern Section) highlights how innovation and cross-sector collaboration can accelerate the safe and sustainable delivery of complex infrastructure, supporting the long-term development of Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis.



Learn more about the project



Hashtag: #AECOM #NorthernMetropolis #FanlingBypass

Dr. Johnny Cheuk, AECOM's Hong Kong executive leader, joined officiating guests from the Development Bureau, the Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD) and members of the Legislative Council at the opening ceremony on May 2. The project was officially commissioned on May 3."This milestone demonstrates the power of collaboration across government, industry, academia and research," Dr. Cheuk said. "We are proud to contribute to a project that reflects Hong Kong's Construction 2.0 vision while supporting the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan — bringing advanced engineering solutions and high-quality 'Made in China' materials to both Hong Kong and the global stage."The approximately four-kilometer, dual two-lane carriageway serves as a primary distributor linking the Fanling North New Development Area to Fanling Highway. The bypass is expected to ease congestion in Fanling town center, strengthen regional connectivity across the NM and support a planned population of around 95,100 residents in Fanling North New Development Area. Travel times during peak hours are reduced by up to 10 minutes.The project showcases a series of engineering innovations, including:AECOM delivered multidisciplinary consultancy services for First Phase and the Remaining Phase Development of Kwu Tung North and Fanling North New Development Areas. The team applied advanced digital and construction technologies — including 4D BIM, LiDAR and AI-assisted monitoring — alongside prefabrication methods supported by robotic welding and 3D swept path analysis to improve safety, quality and delivery speed.One of the project's most complex challenges was constructing a vehicular bridge across the active East Rail Line while navigating extensive facilities including large diameter watermains, high voltage underground power cables and an existing footbridge. To overcome this, the team implemented an innovative horizontal rotation technique, a first for Hong Kong, constructing the bridge adjacent to the alignment before rotating it into position overnight. This method minimized disruption to rail operations and enhanced overall safety.Innovation extended to the development of two new footbridges, including Footbridge F6 at Lung Yeuk Tau Interchange — the first structural application of ultra-high-strength S960 steel.Building on these industry-first innovations, AECOM is helping to shape the future of infrastructure delivery in Hong Kong. Drawing on experience from the project, the consulting firm contributed to a series of technical guidelines — including the "Practice Notes on Horizontal Bridge Rotation Method for Viaduct Construction Across Existing Railway Lines", "Technical Guidance on the Structural Design of Plate Girder Structures using Ultra-High-Strength S960 Steel" and "Technical Guidelines for Robotic Welding Operations of Structural Steel in Construction" — published by CEDD. These guidelines are setting new benchmarks to advance safe, efficient and innovative construction practices across Hong Kong and beyond.The Fanling Bypass (Eastern Section) highlights how innovation and cross-sector collaboration can accelerate the safe and sustainable delivery of complex infrastructure, supporting the long-term development of Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis.Learn more about the project here Hashtag: #AECOM #NorthernMetropolis #FanlingBypass The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About AECOM AECOM is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of US$16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

News Source: AECOM

News Source: AECOM 12/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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