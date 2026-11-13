Aecom Technology Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MMEV / ISIN: US00766T1007

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13.11.2026 13:01:25

AECOM-Jacobs JV Appointed To Irish Rail Consultancy Framework

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure services company AECOM (ACM) announced on Friday that its joint venture with Jacobs has been appointed to Iarnrd ireann's or Irish Rail new Multi-Disciplinary Consultancy Framework.

The company said that the appointment will support development and delivery of rail infrastructure projects across Ireland and give Irish Rail a flexible route to multidisciplinary capabilities as it works to modernize and decarbonize the network.

The joint venture has been awarded the inaugural project under the framework, the Limerick-Limerick Junction rail upgrade, which is expected to strengthen network performance and capacity, AECOM said.

Under the framework, AECOM and Jacobs will provide full life-cycle consultancy services including feasibility studies, site selection, detailed design, environmental assessment, planning and project delivery.

The appointment follows the recent selection of an AECOM and Jacobs joint venture as program delivery partner for MetroLink, which is expected to become Ireland's first fully segregated metro railway connecting Dublin Airport with the city center.

AECOM shares were flat at $70.11 after the bell, after ending the regular session down 0.20%.

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