AECOM Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $120.37 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $172.54 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $181.8 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $4.17 billion from $4.11 billion last year.

AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.65 - $5.85