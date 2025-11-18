Aecom Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A0MMEV / ISIN: US00766T1007
|
18.11.2025 13:54:03
AECOM Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $120.37 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $172.54 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.
Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $181.8 million or $1.36 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $4.17 billion from $4.11 billion last year.
AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $120.37 Mln. vs. $172.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $4.17 Bln vs. $4.11 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.65 - $5.85
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aecom Technology Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aecom Technology Corpmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aecom Technology Corp
|113,00
|-1,74%