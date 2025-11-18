Aecom Technology Aktie

Aecom Technology Aktie

WKN DE: A0MMEV / ISIN: US00766T1007

18.11.2025 13:54:03

AECOM Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $120.37 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $172.54 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $181.8 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $4.17 billion from $4.11 billion last year.

AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $120.37 Mln. vs. $172.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $4.17 Bln vs. $4.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.65 - $5.85

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fällt -- DAX weiter auf Talfahrt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich teils tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag schwach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien gaben auch am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

