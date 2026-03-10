AECOM supports CEDD and AFCD of HKSAR Government in launching Hong Kong’s first comprehensive nature-based solutions guidelines to advance sustainable urban development



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, supported the release of the Hong Kong Nature-based Solutions Design Guidelines (HKNbSDG), a first-of-its-kind guidelines developed for the Civil Engineering Development Department (CEDD) and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) of the HKSAR Government. The HKNbSDG helps government agencies, designers, planners and built environment professionals in integrating nature-based solutions (NbS) into urban development projects across Hong Kong.



Developed through multidisciplinary expertise in ecology, landscape architecture, engineering, climate resilience and urban planning, the HKNbSDG provides a practical blueprint for designing, implementing, sustainably managing, and evaluating NbS across diverse environmental contexts — from rivers and wetlands to coastlines and high-density urban districts.



Factoring in the characteristics of Hong Kong's natural ecology and urban development, the HKNbSDG is built on three core principles that outline a holistic approach to promoting ecosystem diversity at multiple scales, embracing human-nature coexistence for mutual benefits, and improving resilience through NbS. It also includes a performance evaluation framework to support evidence-based decision-making and features local case studies, including Long Valley Nature Park and Tung Chung East Eco-shoreline.



"The HKNbSDG reflects our commitment to advancing nature-positive design and supporting Hong Kong's journey toward climate resilience and sustainable growth," said Dr. Johnny Cheuk, senior vice president and Hong Kong executive leader at AECOM. "By integrating ecological science into design practice, we aim to empower practitioners to harness nature's potential in building climate-resilient infrastructure."



The HKNbSDG was officially launched at the Promulgation Ceremony held on March 3, 2026, at Long Valley Nature Park. The event was officiated by Miss. Diane Wong Shuk-han, JP, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology; Mr. David Lam Chi-man, JP, Under Secretary for Development; Mr. Charles Karangwa, Global Head of Nature-based Solutions Centre of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN); Ir Michael Fong Hok-shing, JP, Director of Civil Engineering and Development; and Mr. Mickey Lai Kin-ming, JP, Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation.



The ceremony featured an introduction to the HKNbSDG by Stephen Suen, director of landscape architecture at AECOM, followed by a panel discussion on building cross-sector partnerships to reverse nature and biodiversity loss through NbS.



The release of the HKNbSDG supports Hong Kong's key policy commitments, including the Climate Action Plan 2050 and its biodiversity conservation targets, by providing a practical roadmap for enhancing urban resilience and expanding green infrastructure. This publication equips practitioners with essential tools — from integrating ecology into early planning to designing for multifunctional benefits — grounded in Hong Kong-specific experience. It also serves as a central resource for advancing the Northern Metropolis development strategy, where NbS is helping to drive urban-rural integration and foster the co-existence of urban development and ecological conservation.



The HKNbSDG forms part of AECOM's broader mission to help cities adapt to climate risks while enhancing quality of life. By bringing together global best practices and local ecological insights, AECOM aims to strengthen industry-wide capability in implementing NbS at scale.



