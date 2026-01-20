AECOM’s 3D Digital Ecosystem and 3D Digital Map Win Multiple Smart City Awards, Showcasing Hong Kong’s Leadership in Urban Innovation



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2026 - AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, is proud to announce that its 3D Digital Ecosystem and 3D Digital Map — developed in partnership with Hong Kong's Lands Department (LandsD) and AECOM's digital team — have been recognized by three leading smart city award bodies across Asia, highlighting Hong Kong's growing influence in digital urban development and AECOM's role in driving digital transformation across the region.



Developed in partnership with Hong Kong's Lands Department and AECOM's digital team, the 3D Digital Ecosystem and 3D Digital Map have been recognized by three leading smart city award bodies across Asia, highlighting Hong Kong's growing influence in digital urban development.

The 3D Digital Ecosystem encompasses a unified integration of four flagship projects: the 3D Digital Map, Underground Utilities Information System (UUIS), Government BIM Data Repository (GBDR), and Common Spatial Data Infrastructure (CSDI) Framework. Together, these components establish a secure and collaborative digital environment that supports smarter planning, encourage cross-sector collaboration, and enhance public engagement in Hong Kong.



'This is a replicable model for regional collaboration,' said Dr Johnny Cheuk, Executive Leader for Hong Kong. 'With open standards and cross-boundary interoperability, it offers a blueprint for cities to align infrastructure, environmental planning, and innovation — including the development of the Northern Metropolis — positioning Hong Kong as a digital leader in the Greater Bay Area.'



The 3D Digital Ecosystem achieved remarkable recognition by being named City Award – Finalist at the World Smart City Awards 2025 · China, placing it among the top three in the region. Organized by the Smart City Expo World Congress, this award is one of the most competitive global platforms for urban innovation, celebrating projects that make cities more livable, sustainable, and economically vibrant. Additionally, the Ecosystem was awarded the Gold Award at the Smart City Technology Innovation Awards 2025, hosted by the International Society for Urban Informatics (ISUI), which recognizes transformative technologies in city operations. Adding to this success, the 3D Digital Map, one of the flagship projects of the Ecosystem, earned the Silver Award of Tech-InnovaCity Category at the Seoul Smart City Prize 2025. This award, presented by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization (WeGO), honoring scalable solutions for sustainable urban development. Together, these achievements underscore the ecosystem's transformative impact and leadership in advancing urban innovation and sustainability.



Built on a robust security framework, the 3D Digital Ecosystem fosters trusted collaboration among government departments, contractors, and stakeholders, while supporting innovation and openness. This approach also make it highly adaptable for private sector use — helping companies accelerate digital transformation, improve data integration, and enhance decision-making across infrastructure and urban development projects. The tangible impact of this ecosystem is striking: in 2024 alone, it achieved over 1.22 million downloads and facilitated 7.6 billion API service calls on the CSDI Portal, benefiting more and more stakeholders across government, industry, and academia.



'The 3D Digital Ecosystem delivers both strategic and practical value,' said Thomson Lai, Managing Director of AECOM's Asia digital team. 'AECOM brought global expertise in digital infrastructure and urban systems integration, alongside deep local insight and policy alignment through LandsD. These recognitions reflect our shared commitment to enabling digital transformation and "Delivering a Better World".'



These awards reflect years of close collaboration and a shared vision for a smarter, more connected future. AECOM remains committed to co-creating digital solutions that shape resilient, inclusive, and future-ready cities. We are especially focused on advancing smart city development in the Northern Metropolis, empowering organizations to thrive in a digital-first world.



