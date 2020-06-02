|
02.06.2020 20:32:00
Aecon Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting
--Declares quarterly dividend--
TORONTO, June 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 4, 2020 were elected as directors of Aecon, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.
Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated May 4, 2020, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation.
The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:
Election of Directors
Name of Nominee
Votes in Favour
% Votes in Favour
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
John M. Beck
34,013,352
93.46%
2,380,679
6.54%
John W. Brace
36,302,436
99.75%
91,595
0.25%
Joseph A. Carrabba
19,584,872
53.81%
16,809,159
46.19%
Anthony P. Franceschini
36,332,519
99.83%
61,512
0.17%
J.D. Hole
36,314,048
99.78%
79,983
0.22%
Susan Wolburgh Jenah
36,113,883
99.23%
280,148
0.77%
Eric Rosenfeld
34,290,923
94.22%
2,103,108
5.78%
Jean-Louis Servranckx
36,325,627
99.81%
68,404
0.19%
Monica Sloan
36,261,179
99.63%
132,852
0.37%
Deborah S. Stein
35,895,462
98.63%
498,569
1.37%
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors
Votes in Favour
% Votes in Favour
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
36,367,730
99.59%
150,000
0.41%
Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation
Votes in Favour
% Votes in Favour
Votes Against
% Votes Against
35,862,577
98.54%
531,054
1.46%
DIVIDEND
Aecon's quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share will be paid on July 3, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 23, 2020.
About Aecon
As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroup.
Statement on Forward-Looking Information
The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for Aecon. Forward-looking statements may in some cases be identified by words such as "will," "plans," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should" or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to: the timing of projects, unanticipated costs and expenses, the failure to recognize and adequately respond to climate change concerns or public and governmental expectations on climate matters, general market and industry conditions and operational and reputational risks, including large project risk and contractual factors and risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Readers are referred to the specific risk factors relating to and affecting Aecon's business and operations as filed by Aecon pursuant to applicable securities laws. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
SOURCE Aecon Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow legt erneut zu -- ATX letztlich mit kräftigem Plus -- DAX beendet den Handel über 12.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag bergauf. Auch in Deutschland setzte sich die Erholung fort. Der Dow Jones baut seine Vortagesgewinne am Dienstag etwas aus. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen mit Gewinnen.