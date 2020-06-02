02.06.2020 20:32:00

Aecon Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

--Declares quarterly dividend--

TORONTO, June 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 4, 2020 were elected as directors of Aecon, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the  Management Information Circular dated May 4, 2020, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation.

The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors

Name of Nominee

Votes in Favour

% Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

John M. Beck

34,013,352

93.46%

2,380,679

6.54%

John W. Brace

36,302,436

99.75%

91,595

0.25%

Joseph A. Carrabba

19,584,872

53.81%

16,809,159

46.19%

Anthony P. Franceschini

36,332,519

99.83%

61,512

0.17%

J.D. Hole

36,314,048

99.78%

79,983

0.22%

Susan Wolburgh Jenah

36,113,883

99.23%

280,148

0.77%

Eric Rosenfeld

34,290,923

94.22%

2,103,108

5.78%

Jean-Louis Servranckx

36,325,627

99.81%

68,404

0.19%

Monica Sloan

36,261,179

99.63%

132,852

0.37%

Deborah S. Stein

35,895,462

98.63%

498,569

1.37%

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

Votes in Favour

% Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

36,367,730

99.59%

150,000

0.41%

Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation

Votes in Favour

% Votes in Favour

Votes Against

% Votes Against

35,862,577

98.54%

531,054

1.46%

DIVIDEND

Aecon's quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share will be paid on July 3, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 23, 2020.

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroup. 

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for Aecon.  Forward-looking statements may in some cases be identified by words such as "will," "plans," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should" or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to: the timing of projects, unanticipated costs and expenses, the failure to recognize and adequately respond to climate change concerns or public and governmental expectations on climate matters, general market and industry conditions and operational and reputational risks, including large project risk and contractual factors and risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Readers are referred to the specific risk factors relating to and affecting Aecon's business and operations as filed by Aecon pursuant to applicable securities laws.  Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aecon Group Inc.

