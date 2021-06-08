|
08.06.2021 23:38:00
Aecon Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting
TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2021 were elected as directors of Aecon, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.
Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2021, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation and the approval of unallocated units under the Corporation's Long-Term Incentive Plan.
The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:
Election of Directors
Name of Nominee
Votes in Favour
% Votes in Favour
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
John M. Beck
29,686,611
93.85%
1,944,358
6.15%
John W. Brace
31,579,110
99.84%
51,859
0.16%
Anthony P. Franceschini
31,284,313
98.90%
346,656
1.10%
J.D. Hole
31,505,802
99.60%
125,167
0.40%
Susan Wolburgh Jenah
31,270,659
98.86%
360,310
1.14%
Eric Rosenfeld
29,613,187
93.62%
2,017,782
6.38%
Jean-Louis Servranckx
31,579,999
99.84%
50,970
0.16%
Monica Sloan
31,302,692
98.96%
328,277
1.04%
Deborah S. Stein
31,160,701
98.51%
470,268
1.49%
Scott Thon
31,570,434
99.81%
60,535
0.19%
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors
Votes in Favour
% Votes in Favour
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
31,527,116
99.67%
103,853
0.33%
Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation
Votes in Favour
% Votes in Favour
Votes Against
% Votes Against
30,815,801
97.42%
814,968
2.58%
Approval of Unallocated Units under the Corporation's Long-Term Incentive Plan
Votes in Favour
% Votes in Favour
Votes Against
% Votes Against
30,573,522
96.66%
1,057,447
3.34%
About Aecon
As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Canada. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroup.
Statement on Forward-Looking Information
The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein, as discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on February 25, 2021. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
