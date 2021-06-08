Aecon Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2021 were elected as directors of Aecon, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2021, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation and the approval of unallocated units under the Corporation's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors

Name of Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld John M. Beck 29,686,611 93.85% 1,944,358 6.15% John W. Brace 31,579,110 99.84% 51,859 0.16% Anthony P. Franceschini 31,284,313 98.90% 346,656 1.10% J.D. Hole 31,505,802 99.60% 125,167 0.40% Susan Wolburgh Jenah 31,270,659 98.86% 360,310 1.14% Eric Rosenfeld 29,613,187 93.62% 2,017,782 6.38% Jean-Louis Servranckx 31,579,999 99.84% 50,970 0.16% Monica Sloan 31,302,692 98.96% 328,277 1.04% Deborah S. Stein 31,160,701 98.51% 470,268 1.49% Scott Thon 31,570,434 99.81% 60,535 0.19%

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 31,527,116 99.67% 103,853 0.33%

Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Against % Votes Against 30,815,801 97.42% 814,968 2.58%

Approval of Unallocated Units under the Corporation's Long-Term Incentive Plan

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Against % Votes Against 30,573,522 96.66% 1,057,447 3.34%

