|
21.02.2024 07:30:00
Aedifica NV/SA: 2023 annual results
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding its 2023 annual results.
Robust operational performance driving strong results ahead of budget
- EPRA Earnings* amounted to €219.6 million (+21% compared to 31 Dec. 2022) or €5.02/share
- Rental income increased to €314.2 million (+15% compared to 31 Dec. 2022)
- 5.2% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis over the year
- Weighted average unexpired lease term of 19 years and occupancy rate of 100%
Real estate portfolio* of more than €5.8 billion as at 31 December 2023
- 617 healthcare properties for approx. 46,900 end users across 8 countries
- Investment programme of €413 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €245 million remains to be invested. In 2023, 36 projects were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €309 million
Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity
- 39.7% debt-to-assets ratio as at 31 December 2023
- Strengthening equity: €406 million raised on capital markets through two capital increases (rights issue & optional dividend)
- New long-term bank financing contracted for €645 million (of which €540 million is refinancing and €105 million is new financing)
- €911 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs
- BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P
Outlook
- Proposed dividend of €3.80/share (gross) is confirmed (distribution in May 2024)
- EPRA Earnings* for 2024 are estimated at €223 million, or €4.70/share
- UK REIT regime will increase the contribution of UK operating cashflows to the Group’s results
- An increasing dividend of €3.90/share (gross) proposed for the 2024 financial year
Attachments
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aedifica SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Aedifica SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aedifica SA
|56,45
|2,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste nach dem Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.