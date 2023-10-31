|
31.10.2023 07:30:00
Aedifica NV/SA: Interim financial report – 3rd quarter 2023
Please find below Aedifica’s interim financial report for the 3rd quarter of the 2023 financial year.
Robust operational performance driving strong results ahead of budget
- EPRA Earnings* amounted to €167.3 million (+24% compared to 30 Sept. 2022) or €3.95/share
- Rental income increased to €233.5 million (+17% compared to 30 Sept. 2022)
Real estate portfolio* of more than €5.8 billion as at 30 September 2023
- 611 healthcare properties for approx. 46,800 end users across 8 countries
- Investment programme of €513 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €318 million remains to be invested. Over the 3rd quarter, 7 projects from the committed pipeline were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €91 million
Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity
- 39.7% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 September 2023
- €445 million in bank financing contracted in 2023
- €929 million of headroom on committed credit lines
- BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P
Updated outlook for 2023
- Estimated EPRA Earnings* per share for the full 2023 financial year are increased to at least €4.95/share (previously €4.85/share), including a €0.21/share one-off EPRA result following the obtention of the FBI regime for the Dutch subsidaries
- The total dividend guidance of €3.80/share (gross) is reconfirmed
Attachments
- Interim financial report Q3 2023 - EN
- Rapport financier intermédiaire Q3 2023 - FR
- Tussentijds financieel verslag Q3 2023 - NL
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aedifica SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Aedifica SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aedifica SA
|51,50
|-4,45%