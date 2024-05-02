Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 07:30:00

Aedifica NV/SA: Interim financial report – Q1 2024

Please find below Aedifica’s interim financial report for the 1st quarter of the 2024 financial year.

Robust operational performance driving strong results ahead of budget

  • EPRA Earnings* amounted to €59.8 million (+8% compared to 31 March 2023), or €1.26/share
  • Rental income increased to €82.0 million (+8% compared to 31 March 2023)
  • 3.3% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis in the 1st quarter of the year

Real estate portfolio* of nearly €6 billion as at 31 March 2024

  • 623 healthcare properties for more than 47,300 end users across 8 countries
  • Investment programme of €343 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €193 million remains to be invested. Over the 1st quarter, 10 projects from the committed pipeline were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €74 million

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

  • 39.6% debt-to-assets ratio as at 31 March 2024
  • €868 million of headroom on committed credit lines
  • BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook (by S&P)
  • UK REIT regime will increase the contribution of UK operating cashflows to the Group’s results

Outlook for 2024 on track

  • EPRA Earnings* for 2024 are estimated at €223 million, or €4.70/share
  • Proposed dividend for the 2024 financial year: €3.90/share (gross)

Attachments


