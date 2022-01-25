Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Upcoming KOL and Patient Caregiver Webinar on Arginase 1 Deficiency

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) and Patient Caregiver Webinar on Arginase 1 Deficiency on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 2:30pm EST.

The webinar will include presentations from:

Barbara Burton , M.D., Professor of Pediatrics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Attending Physician in the Division of Genetics, Birth Defects and Metabolism at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, will provide an overview of Arginase 1 Deficiency and describe the role of arginine in the pathogenesis of the disease.

George Diaz , M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine, and Director of the Program for Inherited Metabolic Diseases at Mount Sinai ( New York, NY ), will discuss the enzyme therapy approach to treating patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency and clinical data.

Tanja Brandt , parent/caregiver of a 10-year-old child with Arginase 1 Deficiency, Advisor and Steering Committee Member of the Arginase 1 Deficiency Foundation (ARG1D.org), will discuss the disease burden and will provide the patient and caregiver perspective related to the challenges of living with a devastating and progressive disease.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the webinar, please click here. To access the live and/or archived webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. Replays of Company webcasts are archived on the website for 30 days following presentations.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. In December 2021, Aeglea announced positive topline data from its PEACE Phase 3 clinical trial for its lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency. Pegzilarginase has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Aeglea also has an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

