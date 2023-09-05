|
05.09.2023 13:46:16
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Appoints Scott Burrows As Chief Financial Officer
(RTTNews) - Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE), a company focused on the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, said on Tuesday that it has appointed, Scott Burrows, as Chief Financial Officer.
Subsequently, the company's current CFO, Jonathan Alspaugh, is expected to transition into a strategic advisory consulting role through December 31.
Most recently, Burrows served as CFO of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT). Prior to Arcutis, he was the Head of International Investor Relations for Shire, Plc.
