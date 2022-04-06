+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 13:59:00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Participate in the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conferences in April 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced its participation in two investor conferences as follows: 

Conference: 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 11-14, 2022
Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13 at 9:30 a.m. EDT
Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and CEO
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham117/agle/2213747 

To access live and/or archived Investor Conference webcasts, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. A replay of Company webcasts is archived on the website for 30 days following presentations.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
 Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. In December 2021, Aeglea announced positive topline data from its PEACE Phase 3 clinical trial for its lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency. Pegzilarginase has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. Aeglea also has an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeglea-biotherapeutics-to-participate-in-the-needham-virtual-healthcare-conferences-in-april-2022-301518753.html

SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc 2,64 4,35% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

