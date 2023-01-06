Aeglea Names Cortney Caudill Chief Product Officer; To Halt Work On Cystinuria

(RTTNews) - Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced Friday changes to its corporate structure, including the appointment of Cortney Caudill to the newly created role of chief product officer, with effect from January 6.

Aeglea is also halting the preclinical work on the Cystinuria and other unnamed pipeline programs, and will evaluate potential strategic options for its pipeline programs.

In its statement, the company said these changes are in addition to the restructuring process that was initiated in August 2022. With these moves, the company expects to further streamline the organization, create operational efficiencies to support its near- and long-term goals and maximize the value of its two clinical programs.

Aeglea said its workforce has been further reduced by approximately 15%.

Caudill has been promoted from senior vice president of technical operations. In this expanded role, Caudill will be incharge of Aeglea's clinical programs, helping the company focus on key deliverables and resource allocation for both Homocystinuria and Arginase 1 Deficiency programs.

In addition, Leslie Sloan, will be departing from her role as chief operating officer.

