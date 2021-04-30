Aegon Bank publishes its 2020 annual report

Aegon Bank has today published its 2020 annual report. The report provides information on the bank’s strategy, governance, business and financial performance on a statutory basis. The report is available for download here.

About AEGON Bank

Aegon Bank N.V. is part of Aegon the Netherlands and currently operates under two brands: Aegon Bank, an online retail savings bank, and Knab, an online bank for retail and self-employed customers. Aegon Bank N.V. develops savings and investment products, and supports Aegon’s purpose of helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security. Aegon Bank N.V. also offers a platform for funding mortgages for Aegon the Netherlands. Aegon is a leading lender in the Dutch residential mortgage market. Aegon Bank N.V. has a credit rating of A by S&P Global.

