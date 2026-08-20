Aegon Aktie

Aegon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 873131 / ISIN: US0079241032

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20.08.2026 08:17:13

Aegon H1 Net Result Rises; Duncan Russell To Step Down As CFO

(RTTNews) - Aegon (AEG, AGN.AS) reported first half net result of 608 million euros, compared with 606 million euros in the first half of 2025. Net result after interest on financial leverage classified as equity after tax was 571 million euros compared to 586 million euros, prior year. Operating result was 804 million euros, up 9% compared with the first half of 2025, reflecting strong commercial momentum and favorable financial markets. The higher operating result was offset by higher other charges and less favorable non-operating items compared with the prior year period.

Looking forward, Aegon said it is on track to meet or exceed all Group financial ambitions for 2026. Over the 2026-2027 period, Aegon aims to grow its operating result by around 5% per year, from 1.3 - 1.5 billion euros operating result run-rate in 2025.

Aegon also announced that, in connection with the planned move of head office and legal seat to the United States, it has agreed with Duncan Russell that he will step down as Chief Financial Officer and leave the company in April 2027. Aegon has initiated a search for his successor.

At last close on Amsterdam Stock Exchange, Aegon shares were trading at 8.03 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Aegon N.V. (ADRs) 4,60 1,32% Aegon N.V. (ADRs)

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