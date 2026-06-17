Aegon Aktie

Aegon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 873131 / ISIN: US0079241032

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.06.2026 08:49:23

Aegon Names Will Fuller COO; Selects New York For Future Headquarters

(RTTNews) - Aegon Ltd. (AGN.AS, AEG) on Wednesday announced that the President and Chief Executive Officer of Transamerica, Will Fuller, will be appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of the company effective January 1, 2027.

The company has also selected New York City as the location for its future corporate headquarters as part of its planned move to the United States.

In the new role, Fuller will oversee the day-to-day management of Transamerica, Aegon's international businesses and Aegon Asset Management.

Chief Executive Officer Lard Friese will continue to lead the company and retain responsibility for its strategy, overall performance and leadership.

Friese is expected to relocate to the United States at the beginning of 2027.

Aegon also announced that New York City will serve as its future corporate headquarters. The office is expected to open in mid-2027 and will house selected corporate functions and members of the leadership team.

The company said the leadership changes and headquarters relocation are intended to support its strategy execution and its ambition to become a U.S.-based life insurance and retirement business.

On Tuesday, Aegon closed trading 1.53% higher at $8.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aegon N.V. (ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Aegon N.V. (ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aegon N.V. (ADRs) 4,60 1,32% Aegon N.V. (ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX leichter erwartet -- Nikkei mit neuen Rekorden, Chinas Börsen zurückhaltend
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Mittwoch Abschläge. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen am zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen