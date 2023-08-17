Aegon reports first half year 2023 results

Please click here to access all 1H2023 results related documents

The Hague, August 17, 2023 - Starting the next chapter of Aegon’s transformation with solid 1H 2023 performance

IFRS results from now on reported under the new insurance accounting standard IFRS 17

Net loss of EUR 199 million reflects previously announced investments and assumption updates in the US

Operating result increases by 3% compared with the first half of 2022 to EUR 818 million

Operating capital generation before holding funding and operating expenses increases by 13% compares with the first half of 2022 to EUR 620 million reflecting business growth and improved claims experience

The capital ratios of main units remain above their respective operating levels; Group Solvency II ratio amounts to 202%

Cash Capital at Holding decreases to EUR 1.3 billion, mainly as a result of capital returns to shareholders

2023 interim dividend increases by EUR 0.03 compared with 2022 interim dividend to EUR 0.14 per common share

Transaction combining Aegon’s Dutch businesses with a.s.r. closed in July; related EUR 1.5 billion share buyback has begun

Strong sales growth in US, UK Workplace business, and life insurance businesses in China and Brazil. Sales momentum in asset management and UK Retail businesses affected by challenging market conditions







Statement of Lard Friese, CEO

"Aegon had a solid first half of the year. Our operating result increased by 3% compared with the same period in 2022, and reflects improved results in all insurance units while asset management was negatively impacted by a challenging market environment. Our net result was a loss of EUR 199 million, and reflects previously announced items in the US that will position us well for future growth. Our operating capital generation was strong, driven largely by our US business. The capital ratios of our main units remained above their respective operating levels in the first half of 2023. These results provide a solid basis to raise the interim dividend by 3 eurocents compared with the 2022 interim dividend to 14 eurocents per share.

In the US, Transamerica performed well. New Life sales increased by 17% compared with the previous year, driven by another strong increase in the number of World Financial Group (WFG) agents, now at a record-high of 70,000. Written sales of mid-sized retirement plans increased almost 70%, driven largely by a pooled plan sale of USD 1.7 billion. Aegon’s UK Workplace solutions platform also continued to deliver strong results, with a significant increase in net deposits driven by the onboarding of new schemes and higher net deposits on existing schemes. We also saw increased sales in our partnerships in China and Brazil. At the same time, results at Aegon’s asset management and UK Retail businesses continued to be affected by adverse market conditions.

We took significant steps in our transformation. We completed the sale of Aegon’s insurance, pension and asset management business in Central and Eastern Europe, and we announced the sale of our stake in our business in India. In addition, we closed the transaction with a.s.r. for which AEGON received EUR 2.2 billion and a 29.99% stake in a.s.r., and we have started the related EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program.

Now we have begun the next chapter in our transformation. At our 2023 Capital Markets Day held in June, we outlined how we will invest in our Strategic Assets. In the US, we will ensure that Transamerica captures its full potential and becomes America’s leading middle market life insurance and retirement company. At the same time, Transamerica will continue to reduce its exposure to Financial Assets and to improve the level and predictability of capital generation. In this respect, we welcome the fact that we have been able to execute an additional reinsurance transaction on 14,000 universal life policies with secondary guarantees, generating approximately USD 225 million of capital that will be used to further reduce Aegon’s exposure to Financial Assets over time. Together with the prior reinsurance transaction undertaken in 2021, a total of 25% of the statutory reserves backing these policies have now been reinsured.

As part of our strategy, we are also investing in our partnerships. Aegon Asset Management and La Banque Postale have extended their partnership via their joint venture, La Banque Postale Asset Management (LBP AM), through to 2035. Through our shareholding, Aegon has also participated in LBP AM’s acquisition of La Financière de l’Echiquier, which will accelerate LBP AM’s growth strategy. In the UK, Aegon has extended its partnership with Nationwide Building Society (NBS) under which Aegon UK will integrate NBS’ financial planning teams in order to support its strategy to be the leading digital platform provider in the workplace and retail markets. In addition, Aegon has increased its economic ownership in its Brazilian joint venture, Mongeral Aegon Group, to almost 60%.

I would like to thank our colleagues for all their hard work and dedication in ensuring the success of our ongoing transformation."

About Aegon

Aegon is an international financial services holding company. Aegon’s ambition is to build leading businesses that offer their customers investment, protection and retirement solutions. Its portfolio of businesses includes fully owned subsidiaries in the US, UK and a global asset manager. In addition, Aegon has partnerships in Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China, which create value by combining strong local partners with Aegon’s international expertise. In the Netherlands, Aegon generates value via a strategic shareholding in a market leading insurance and pensions company.

Aegon's purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, Aegon seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity. Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.

Local currencies and constant currency exchange rates

This document contains certain information about Aegon’s results, financial condition and revenue generating investments presented in USD for the Americas and in GBP for the United Kingdom, because those businesses operate and are managed primarily in those currencies. Certain comparative information presented on a constant currency basis eliminates the effects of changes in currency exchange rates. None of this information is a substitute for or superior to financial information about Aegon presented in EUR, which is the currency of Aegon’s primary financial statements.

Cautionary note regarding non-EU-IFRS measures

This document includes the following non-EU-IFRS financial measures: operating result, MCVNB, IFRS new business value, return on equity and addressable expenses. These non-EU-IFRS measures, except for addressable expenses, are calculated by consolidating on a proportionate basis Aegon’s joint ventures and associated companies. Operating result reflects Aegon’s result from underlying business operations and excludes components that relate to accounting mismatches that are dependent on market volatility or relate to events that are considered outside the normal course of business. MCVNB is the abbreviation for Market Consistent Value of New Business and is not based on EU-IFRS and should not be viewed as a substitute for EU-IFRS financial measures. Aegon may define and calculate market consistent value of new business differently than other companies. IFRS new business value is calculated as the sum of the new business contractual service margin and new onerous contracts, after reinsurance (excluding retrospective impacts) and tax. Return on equity is a ratio using a non-EU-IFRS measure and is calculated by dividing the operating result after tax less cost of leverage by the average shareholders’ equity. Operating expenses are all expenses associated with selling and administrative activities (excluding commissions). This includes certain expenses recorded in other charges for segment reporting, including restructuring charges. Addressable expenses are calculated by excluding the following items from operating expenses: direct variable acquisition expenses, restructuring expenses (including expenses related to the operational improvement plan), expenses in joint ventures and associates and expenses related to acquisitions and disposals. Addressable expenses are reported on a constant currency basis. Aegon believes that these non-EU-IFRS measures, together with the EU-IFRS information, provide meaningful supplemental information about the operating results of Aegon’s business including insight into the financial measures that senior management uses in managing the business.

Attachment