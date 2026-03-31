Aehr Test Systems Shares Rise 12% On New Silicon Photonics Order

(RTTNews) - Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR) shares rose 12.17 percent, up $3.66 to $33.78 on Tuesday, after the company announced an initial order from a major new customer that is a global leader in networking products and a key supplier to the data center optical transceiver market. The order covers multiple systems for engineering qualification and high-volume production of silicon photonics-based transceivers used in hyperscale AI and cloud data centers.

The stock is currently trading at $33.78, above its previous close of $30.11, after opening at $33.51 on the Nasdaq. Shares traded in a range of $33.00 to $35.19 during the session, with volume at 1.22 million shares, compared with the average daily volume of 1.48 million.

The order includes FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in systems, FOX-NP systems, WaferPak Auto Aligners, and full-wafer contactors, with shipments scheduled for the company's fiscal fourth quarter ending May 29, 2026.

Aehr Test Systems' 52-week range is $6.27 to $46.95.