Aehr Test Systems Stock Gains 11% On Follow-On AI Silicon Photonics Order

(RTTNews) - Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR) shares rose 10.70 percent to $75.14, up $7.25 on Thursday, from the previous close of $67.89, after the company announced an additional follow-on production order from its lead silicon photonics customer for a fully automated FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in system.

The stock opened at $79.35 and traded between $74.46 and $79.49 during the session. Trading volume reached 1.38 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 2.57 million shares.

The order includes Aehr's FOX-XP multi-wafer burn-in system and the FOX WaferPak AutoAligner, which are designed to support high-volume production testing of silicon photonics devices used in AI optical interconnects and hyperscale data center applications. The customer has already installed its first fully automated production system, which successfully demonstrated hands-free operation integrated with automated wafer handling equipment, marking an important step in ramping production.

Aehr Test Systems shares have traded between $12.93 and $126.62 over the past 52 weeks.