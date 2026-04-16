Aehr Test SystemsShs Aktie

Aehr Test SystemsShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 908802 / ISIN: US00760J1088

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16.04.2026 15:59:50

Aehr Test Systems Stock Rises 18% On $41 Mln Follow-On Production Order From Hyperscale AI Customer

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR) are climbing about 18 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company secured a $41 million follow-on production order from its lead hyperscale customer for package-level burn-in of custom AI processor ASICs.

The company's shares are currently trading at $86.98 on the Nasdaq, up 18.96 percent. The stock opened at $84.64 and has climbed as high as $89.25 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $7.71 to $89.25.

The order includes a large quantity of Aehr's Sonoma high-power package-level test and burn-in systems, along with fully turnkey burn-in modules and device-specific sockets - the consumables required to configure the Sonoma systems for the customer's specific AI processor.

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Aehr Test SystemsShs 68,48 11,10% Aehr Test SystemsShs

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