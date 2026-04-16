Aehr Test SystemsShs Aktie
WKN: 908802 / ISIN: US00760J1088
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16.04.2026 15:59:50
Aehr Test Systems Stock Rises 18% On $41 Mln Follow-On Production Order From Hyperscale AI Customer
(RTTNews) - Shares of Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR) are climbing about 18 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company secured a $41 million follow-on production order from its lead hyperscale customer for package-level burn-in of custom AI processor ASICs.
The company's shares are currently trading at $86.98 on the Nasdaq, up 18.96 percent. The stock opened at $84.64 and has climbed as high as $89.25 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $7.71 to $89.25.
The order includes a large quantity of Aehr's Sonoma high-power package-level test and burn-in systems, along with fully turnkey burn-in modules and device-specific sockets - the consumables required to configure the Sonoma systems for the customer's specific AI processor.
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Nachrichten zu Aehr Test SystemsShs
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06.04.26
|Ausblick: Aehr Test System gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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07.01.26
|Ausblick: Aehr Test System legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Aehr Test SystemsShs
|68,48
|11,10%
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