Aeluma Aktie
WKN DE: A3DAMT / ISIN: US00776X1090
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21.04.2026 17:32:26
Aeluma Stock Rises 8% On NASA Award For Quantum Laser Technology
(RTTNews) - Aeluma, Inc. (ALMU) gained 8.09 percent to $18.02, up $1.35 on Tuesday, after the company announced it received a NASA award to advance its quantum dot laser platform.
The stock is currently trading at $18.02, compared to its previous close of $16.67 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it reached a high of $19.30 and a low of $17.77, with trading volume of 1,048,163 shares, above its average volume of 916,049.
The award provides non-dilutive funding to support the development of integrated quantum dot lasers for data communication and sensing applications, particularly in AI data centers and silicon photonics. The technology is seen as a key enabler for next-generation high-performance computing and advanced sensing systems.
Aeluma's 52-week range is $6.55 to $25.88.
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