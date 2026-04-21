Aeluma Stock Rises 8% On NASA Award For Quantum Laser Technology

(RTTNews) - Aeluma, Inc. (ALMU) gained 8.09 percent to $18.02, up $1.35 on Tuesday, after the company announced it received a NASA award to advance its quantum dot laser platform.

The stock is currently trading at $18.02, compared to its previous close of $16.67 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it reached a high of $19.30 and a low of $17.77, with trading volume of 1,048,163 shares, above its average volume of 916,049.

The award provides non-dilutive funding to support the development of integrated quantum dot lasers for data communication and sensing applications, particularly in AI data centers and silicon photonics. The technology is seen as a key enabler for next-generation high-performance computing and advanced sensing systems.

Aeluma's 52-week range is $6.55 to $25.88.