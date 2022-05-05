|
05.05.2022 15:04:11
AEM Q1 net profit more than triples to S$40.8m on the back of record quarterly revenue
MAINBOARD-LISTED AEM Holdings on Thursday (May 5) reported S$40.8 million in net profit for its first quarter ended Mar 31, 2022, more than tripling from its S$13.3 million profit recorded for the year-ago period.The increase in net profit comes on the back of a record quarterly revenue of S$261.9 million, which the electronic-services provider said was the highest in the group’s history, up from S$80.2 million a year ago.Revenue growth was mainly driven by the strong uptake in the group’s new-generation equipment and tools, and the consolidation of its subsidiary CEI, which the group acquired in H1 2021, AEM said.Earnings per share stood at 13.1 Singapore cents in Q1 2022, a 172.9 per cent year-on-year increase from 4.8 cents in Q1 2021.
