AEON Biopharma Completes BPD Type 2a Meeting With FDA

(RTTNews) - AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON), a biopharmaceutical company that develops ABP-450 as a biosimilar to BOTOX, reported that it held a BPD Type 2a meeting with the FDA in addition to the closure of Daewoong's note exchange following shareholder approval.

AEON's lead product ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) is a 900 kDa botulinum toxin type-A complex developed by AEON Biopharma for therapeutic uses, like treating cervical dystonia and chronic migraine, and is the same molecule used in the cosmetic product Jeuveau.

The product is approved as a biosimilar in India, Mexico, and the Philippines.

"The completion of our BPD Type 2a meeting with FDA represents an important procedural milestone, and we now look forward to receiving the official meeting minutes within approximately 30 days, which we expect will help inform next steps for the development of ABP-450, our biosimilar to BOTOX", said Rob Bancroft, President & Chief Executive Officer of AEON.

In parallel, the shareholders' approval news announced by AEON includes the remaining issuances related to the company's private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing and the related exchange of AEON's convertible notes held by Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

In November 2025, AEON announced two complementary transactions, totalling approximately $22 million in potential proceeds, intended to improve the company's balance sheet.

The PIPE financing involved two key existing investors, including Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., LTD and included

-The sale of 6.58 million shares of the Company's Class A common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu of shares) at a price per share of $0.9116, for total gross proceeds of $6 million;

-The five-year warrants to purchase up to 6.58 million shares of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $1.094 per share. -The investors' rights to receive anti-dilutive warrants following the exchange of the Daewoong notes, for a number of shares not exceeding 6.58 million shares.

AEON and Daewoong Pharmaceutical agreed to exchange $15 million of convertible notes (plus interest) for approximately 23.10 million AEON shares (or pre-funded warrants), a new $1.5 million convertible note due 2030, and 8 million cash exercise warrants that could generate over $8M in additional cash for AEON.

As per the November announcement, the first closing of the PIPE was expected to result in $1.79 million in gross proceeds to AEON.

The second closing of the PIPE was subject to stockholder approval, and the closing of the exchange of the Daewoong notes.

Upon the condition being met, AEON now expects to proceed with the second closing of the PIPE financing on or around Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The closed Daewoong note exchange will substantially reduce AEON's outstanding debt and further simplify AEON's capital structure.

Over the year, AEON traded in a range of $0.3750 and $11.0160.

AEON closed Wednesday's trade at $1.36, up 13.33%. In the pre-market, AEON is down 4.41%, at $1.30.