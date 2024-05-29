AEON Biopharma Cuts 55% Of Workforce, Terminates CFO To Preserve Cash; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON) announced Wednesday a workforce reduction by approximately 55% as part of its strategic reprioritization and cost reduction plan. The company has terminated Peter Reynolds as the chief financial officer, principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, effective as of May 17, under its cash preservation strategy.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, AEON shares were gaining around 17 percent to trade at $1.61. The company had lost 22.5 percent of its share value at Tuesday's closing.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a proprietary botulinum toxin complex announced the plans as it evaluates all financing options to support next steps across its late-stage clinical pipeline for ABP-450 that targets multiple indications. The Company's actions are expected to be sufficient to extend its cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2024.

In a statement, the company said its Board appointed Marc Forth, AEON's president and chief executive officer, as principal financial officer and Jennifer Sy, the Company's corporate controller, as principal accounting officer, each effective as of May 17.

Forth and Sy will continue in their prior roles. These cost reduction actions will also include efforts to reduce additional operating costs and are expected to be substantially completed by June 2024.

In addition, subsequent to evaluating the topline interim analysis, which did not achieve its primary or secondary endpoints, the Company has discontinued the Phase 2 study of ABP-450 for the prevention of chronic migraine, which had previously completed enrollment and dosing of patients. The company ceased enrollment and dosing of patients in the Company's migraine open label extension study.

Patients in both studies will be monitored for safety purposes through the 12-week period following their last treatment. The Company will continue its analysis of interim data from the study.

Forth said, "Following a strategic review of our resources, we made the decision to implement several cost reductions that will preserve cash while still supporting corporate activities. Upon securing additional capital, we would be positioned to announce a revised clinical development strategy for our pipeline of ABP-450 programs. We look forward to keeping shareholders apprised of our progress."