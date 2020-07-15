AEP Named Top-Scoring Company On 2020 Disability Equality Index

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has been named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the fifth year in a row.

The recognition was announced today by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, which conduct the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a national benchmarking tool that offers businesses the opportunity to self-report disability inclusion policies and practices. The 2020 DEI survey evaluates cultural factors, leadership, community engagement, support services and workplace policies that promote accessibility. AEP was one of 247 surveyed companies.

"AEP is proud to receive another score of '100' for this year's DEI index and to be recognized for our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive work culture," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "As we continue creating the workforce of the future, we look forward to further building upon our progress to ensure all employees – including those with disabilities – feel supported and valued."

AEP supports accessibility for employees primarily through workplace accommodations and promoting and funding the activities of ADAPT (Abled and Disabled Allies Partnering Together), which is one of AEP's eight employee resource groups. ADAPT facilitates networking for employees and contractors with disabilities and their allies, while also assisting in recruiting and accommodating employees with disabilities.

