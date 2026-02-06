AerCap Earnings Decline In Q4; Raises Dividend; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an aircraft leasing company, on Friday reported net income declined despite higher revenue compared with the previous year and declared a dividend increase.

For the fourth quarter, Net income attributable to the company declined to $632.8 million from $671.22 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $3.79 versys $3.56 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income came in at $660 million, or $3.95 per share.

On average, 9 analysts had expected the company to report $3.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses jumped to $133 million from $123 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the period increased to $2.24 billion from $2.07 billion in the previous year.

On average, 4 analysts had expected the company to report revenue of $2.12 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company said it is increasing its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share.

Looking ahead, the company expected full-year 2026 net income to be at $1.7 billion.

Adjusted net income is projected to be at $2 million for the full year 2026.

Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to range between $12.00 to $13.00 for the full year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, AerCap is 4.17% lesser at $138 on the New York Stock Exchange.

