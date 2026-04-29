AerCap Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0LFB3 / ISIN: NL0000687663
|
29.04.2026 13:55:04
AerCap Lifts FY26 Adj. EPS View After Q1 Results Climb; Plans $1 Bln Buyback; Stock Gains
(RTTNews) - Aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings NV (AER), while reporting higher results in its first quarter, on Wednesday raised fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share outlook. The company also announced a new up to $1.0 billion share repurchase program, through December 31.
In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 5.7 percent, trading at $144.84, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 1.1 percent lower.
For fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of approximately $14.50, not including any additional gains on sale for the remainder of the year.
The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share between $12.00 and $13.00 for the full year 2026.
Further, the firm now projects annual net income to be $1.8 billion and adjusted net income to be $2.0 billion.
The previous view was full-year net income to be $1.7 billion and adjusted net income to be $2 billion.
Despite recent geopolitical developments, demand for aviation assets remains robust, supported by sustained consumer demand for air travel and ongoing supply constraints, the firm said.
AerCap's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, with a payment date of June 4, to shareholders of record on May 13.
In the first quarter, AerCap's earnings came in at $818.12 million or $4.96 per share, compared to $642.86 million or $3.48 per share last year.
Adjusted earnings were $889 million or $5.39 per share for the period.
The company's total revenue and other income for the period rose 8.2 percent to $2.24 billion from $2.08 billion last year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs
|
28.04.26
|Ausblick: AerCap stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: AerCap legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.26
|Ausblick: AerCap öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: AerCap stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)