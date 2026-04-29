AerCap Lifts FY26 Adj. EPS View After Q1 Results Climb; Plans $1 Bln Buyback; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings NV (AER), while reporting higher results in its first quarter, on Wednesday raised fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share outlook. The company also announced a new up to $1.0 billion share repurchase program, through December 31.

In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 5.7 percent, trading at $144.84, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 1.1 percent lower.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of approximately $14.50, not including any additional gains on sale for the remainder of the year.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share between $12.00 and $13.00 for the full year 2026.

Further, the firm now projects annual net income to be $1.8 billion and adjusted net income to be $2.0 billion.

The previous view was full-year net income to be $1.7 billion and adjusted net income to be $2 billion.

Despite recent geopolitical developments, demand for aviation assets remains robust, supported by sustained consumer demand for air travel and ongoing supply constraints, the firm said.

AerCap's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, with a payment date of June 4, to shareholders of record on May 13.

In the first quarter, AerCap's earnings came in at $818.12 million or $4.96 per share, compared to $642.86 million or $3.48 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $889 million or $5.39 per share for the period.

The company's total revenue and other income for the period rose 8.2 percent to $2.24 billion from $2.08 billion last year.

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