AerCap Prices $1.75 Bln Senior Notes Offering At 4.125%, 4.750%

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an aviation leasing company, on Wednesday said its wholly owned subsidiaries, AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Co. and AerCap Global Aviation Trust, have priced a senior notes offering totaling $1.75 billion.

The offering comprises $900 million of 4.125% senior notes due 2029 and $850 million of 4.750% senior notes due 2033, with the notes fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by AerCap and certain other subsidiaries.

The company said that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including aircraft acquisitions, investments, financing or refinancing of aircraft assets, and repayment of indebtedness.

On Tuesday, AerCap had closed at $147.40, 0.47% cents lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.31 cents lesser before ending the trade at $147.09.