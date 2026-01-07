AerCap Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0LFB3 / ISIN: NL0000687663
|
07.01.2026 07:05:49
AerCap Prices $1.75 Bln Senior Notes Offering At 4.125%, 4.750%
(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an aviation leasing company, on Wednesday said its wholly owned subsidiaries, AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Co. and AerCap Global Aviation Trust, have priced a senior notes offering totaling $1.75 billion.
The offering comprises $900 million of 4.125% senior notes due 2029 and $850 million of 4.750% senior notes due 2033, with the notes fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by AerCap and certain other subsidiaries.
The company said that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including aircraft acquisitions, investments, financing or refinancing of aircraft assets, and repayment of indebtedness.
On Tuesday, AerCap had closed at $147.40, 0.47% cents lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.31 cents lesser before ending the trade at $147.09.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs
|
28.10.25
|Ausblick: AerCap stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: AerCap gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: AerCap präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: AerCap zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs
|125,00
|-0,64%