AerCap Holdings Aktie

AerCap Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LFB3 / ISIN: NL0000687663

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.07.2026 09:18:47

AerCap Selects GE GEnx-1B Engines To Power 15 Addl. Boeing 787 Dreamliners

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE) late Tuesday announced that AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an Irish aircraft company, has selected its GEnx-1B engine to power an additional 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

AerCap, which has an extensive portfolio of approximately 200 GEnx engines owned and on order, is the largest owner of Boeing 787 aircraft in the world.

The GEnx engine has the capacity to power long-haul flights through the harshest environments. Over the previous decade, the engine's high-pressure turbine blades and combustor coating technology have been upgraded to increase the flight time in harsh environments.

Furthermore, GE Aerospace said it is investing more than 110 million euros across its European manufacturing facilities, and $1 billion across the manufacturing and supply chain in the US, aimed at increasing engine production capacity, modernizing facilities and improving the supply chain to fulfil the demand.

In its investment plan, more than $100 million will be used to enhance supplier capabilities for programs like the GEnx engine.

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares for GE were trading 0.26 percent higher at $341.60, after closing Tuesday's trading 0.18 percent down.

AerCap shares were trading 1.73 percent higher in the overnight, at $154.41, extending the 2.33 percent gain on Tuesday's regular trading close.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs 130,90 -0,95% AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs
GE Aerospace (ex General Electric) 300,60 0,43% GE Aerospace (ex General Electric)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
18.07.26 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut und EZB-Entscheid: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren am Donnerstag schwächer. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen