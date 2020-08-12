AerialSphere Launches XP360 Platform to Change how Consumers Experience Maps

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AerialSphere, the industry leader in delivering immersive aerial experiences, today announced the launch of the XP360 platform, which enables users to create their own immersive experiences through the powerful XP360 web application, or integrate the impactful technology into their own platform through the flexible and intuitive XP360 API.

XP360 features a simple, user-friendly interface that empowers users to add a new level of interactivity to maps by combining 360-degree aerial spheres with location-based data overlays. This unique combination of technology provides a new perspective on location, structure and topography which provides customers with a more engaging and informative experience, ultimately driving revenues for companies.

According to AerialSphere Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer DJ Vegh, "AerialSphere powered maps, unlike Google Maps, provide an immersive experience that allows consumers to see maps with dimension, giving them a better perspective of the world we live in, which in turn, helps them make more informed purchase decisions."

AerialSphere's XP360 API enables enterprises to differentiate themselves from their competition by integrating this powerful technology directly into their platform to change the way their customers interact with their products and services.

Vegh also added, "XP360 has significant applications for Residential & Commercial Real Estate, Travel, Insurance, Universities, and local Government Agencies, all who can leverage the amazing benefits of interactive mapping and Immersive Reality from AerialSphere."

AerialSphere has seen significant growth over the last year. Real estate firms including CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and Colliers International have chosen AerialSphere to provide immersive mapping experiences to attract and engage their clients.

About AerialSphere

AerialSphere is re-inventing the way people interact with maps through its unprecedented 360-degree immersive experience to help companies engage, drive revenue, inform and entertain. AerialSphere's patented platform and open API integrates with virtually any application environment and device to deliver experiences that are more exciting, engaging and effective than traditional digital mapping solutions. AerialSphere is used by organizations in Real Estate, Retail, Travel, Insurance, Government, Entertainment/Events, Education and Technology. Share more than maps. Share experiences. Discover more about AerialSphere at: https://aerialsphere.com.

