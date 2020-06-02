AerialSphere Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer and VP of Marketing

PHOENIX, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AerialSphere, the industry leader in delivering immersive aerial experiences, today announced that Ryan Schaefer and Josh Benveniste have joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President of Marketing, respectively. Schaefer and Benveniste join AerialSphere on the heels of a significant product launch, which is bringing the company's immersive technology to more companies and users on a national scale.

"Both Ryan and Josh bring the exceptional leadership and management experience required to further solidify AerialSphere as a pioneer and leader in the immersive reality space," said Mike Smith, CEO, AerialSphere. "Today's appointments are in line with us building a world-class team and further growing AerialSphere. We are excited to have their leadership and commitment to excellence as a part of the AerialSphere team."

Ryan Schaefer, appointed as Chief Revenue Officer, will oversee AerialSphere's revenue organization and be responsible for all revenue-generating functions, including direct and indirect sales channels, account management teams, sales operations, business development, marketing and partnerships. Schaefer has an extensive track record driving growth, enhancing customer experiences, creating operational efficiencies and building high-performance teams in geospatial and technology companies. Schaefer's last two decades of experience have spanned both public and private sectors across multiple industries.

Josh Benveniste, appointed as Vice President of Marketing is charged with overseeing the planning, development and execution of the organization's strategic marketing program. Benveniste's role will be instrumental in scaling the company's growth in new and existing markets and broadening its national reach. Benveniste has extensive experience in developing go-to-market strategies in order to help companies achieve accelerated growth. Benveniste hails from ZipSit, where he served as CMO & Co-Founder of the popular mobile babysitting app.

AerialSphere has seen significant growth over the last year. Numerous enterprise customers, such as Marriott Hotels, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Colliers International have chosen AerialSphere to provide immersive mapping experiences to further engage and entertain their user base.

About AerialSphere

AerialSphere is re-inventing the way people interact with maps through its unprecedented 360-degree immersive experience to help companies engage, drive revenue, inform and entertain. AerialSphere's patented platform and open API integrates with virtually any application environment and device to deliver experiences that are more exciting, engaging and effective than traditional digital mapping solutions. AerialSphere is used by organizations in Real Estate, Retail, Travel, Insurance, Government, Entertainment/Events, Education and Technology. Share more than maps. Share experiences. To learn more about AerialSphere, visit: https://aerialsphere.com.

