AerNos Named CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree in Two Categories

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AerNos, Inc. today announced that it has been named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree in two categories for its air quality monitoring module developed for integration into smart IoT connected products. An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition. CES 2020 takes place January 7-10 in Las Vegas.

AerNos nano gas sensor modules detect multiple gases simultaneously to parts per billion (PPB) levels for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, hazardous gas detection and other e-nose applications. AerNos leverages breakthroughs in nanotechnology, engineering, AI and manufacturing to deliver an embeddable plug-and-play product for integration into 3rd party IoT devices, wearable and mobile products. Tiny, low power and affordable, AerNos sensor modules address crucial gaps in the gas sensor market and will accelerate the integration of air quality monitoring and gas detection sensors into smart devices worldwide.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have our game changing product selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree, and we are especially proud to receive awards in these particular categories," said AerNos Founder and CEO Sundip R. Doshi. "With a tiny multi-gas sensing product capable of ppb level detection, we are opening up endless possibilities for our B2B customers and positioning AerNos to fulfill the promise of dense networks of sensors for hyper-local actionable data to improve health, safety and the environment.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world's largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

AerNos CEO, Sundip R. Doshi will be a panelist on the Smart Home Session: Can Smart Homes Improve Our Health Wednesday, January 8 from 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m., Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4406.

AerNos will exhibit at CES 2020 at the Sands Expo Booth 42137, January 7-10 in Las Vegas.

The AerNos sensor module will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2020 as well as in the AerNos booth 42137 in the Sands Expo. To learn about AerNos at CES or to schedule a meeting during CES 2020 visit AerNos at CES.

About AerNos

AerNos, Inc. develops application-specific nano gas sensors based on its breakthrough and proprietary AerN²S™ Technology to detect harmful gases in the environment. AerNos nano gas sensors are designed to be easily integrated into consumer and commercial product lines, such as standalone monitoring devices, non-stationary devices (e.g., drones, industrial robots, construction equipment), modes of transportation, wearables, smartphones, and IoT. AerIoT™, AerSIP™, AerBand™, SmartAer™, AerN²S™ and AerNos™ are trademarks of AerNos, Inc. For more information, please visit http://www.AerNos.com. You may also contact us at media@AerNos.com.

