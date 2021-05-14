Aero-Engine Coating Market to grow by USD 28.43 million|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The aero-engine coating market is expected to grow by USD 28.43 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aero-engine coating market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The aero-engine coating market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Aero-Engine Coating Market Participants:

A&A Coatings

A&A Coatings offers various aero-engine coating such as thermal spray coatings with metal, ceramic, cermet, and composite materials.

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV offers various aero-engine coating such as epoxy primer, epoxy topcoat, filler, polyurethane primer, wing coating, and cabin coating.

APS Materials Inc.

APS Materials Inc. offers various aero-engine coating such as plasma coatings, thermal spray coating, metallic coating, and ceramic coating.

Aero-Engine Coating Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Aero-engine coating market is segmented as below:

Application

Commercial Aircraft



Military Aircraft



Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

The aero-engine coating market is driven by the focus on engine safety and improving efficiency. In addition, the growing demand for military aircraft engines is expected to trigger the aero-engine coating market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

