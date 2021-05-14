Aerobridge Market to grow by USD 261.16 million|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The aerobridge market is set to grow by USD 261.16 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A.D. McCallum and Son, ADELTE Group SL, CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd., Deerns Groep BV, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., and ThyssenKrupp AG are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased demand for larger aircraft, the inclusion of aerobridges as a part of airport expansions, and the deployment of aerobridges in tier-2 cities of emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Aerobridge Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Aerobridge Market is segmented as below:

Product

Apron Drive Aerobridge



Commuter Aerobridge



Nose-loader Aerobridge



Dual Aerobridge



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



South America



APAC



MEA

Aerobridge Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the aerobridge market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A.D. McCallum and Son, ADELTE Group SL, CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd., Deerns Groep BV, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., and ThyssenKrupp AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Aerobridge Market size

Aerobridge Market trends

Aerobridge Market industry analysis

Increased demand for larger aircraft is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the new aerobridges may reflect higher airfare for passengers may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aerobridge market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Aerobridge Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aerobridge market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aerobridge market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aerobridge market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aerobridge market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Apron drive aerobridge - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commuter aerobridge - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nose-loader aerobridge - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dual aerobridge - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A.D. McCallum and Son

ADELTE Group SL

CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd.

Deerns Groep BV

FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

