Aeroports de Paris ADPAct. Aktie

Aeroports de Paris ADPAct. für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0J2WM / ISIN: FR0010340141

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.07.2026 20:19:53

Aeroports De Paris H1 Net Income Triples, Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Aeroports de Paris SA (AEOXF, ADP.PA) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the first half of 2026, as revenues increased.

The company reported net income attributable to owners of the parent company of 312 million euros or 3.15 euros per share for the period, compared to 97 million euros or 0.98 euros per share last year.

For the first six months of 2026, revenue increased 1.6% to 3.215 billion euros from 3.163 billion euros a year earlier. Recurring EBITDA declined 1.0% to 1.015 billion euros from 1.025 billion euros.

Operating income from ordinary activities jumped 68.5% to 743 million euros from 441 million euros.

The company lowered its 2026 outlook, citing the prolonged conflict in the Middle East and weaker traffic trends. It now expects Paris Aéroport traffic growth of around 0.5% for the year, down from its previous forecast of 1.5% to 2.5%, and forecasts recurring EBITDA in the range of 2.30 billion euros to 2.35 billion euros.

The company said cost-saving measures introduced in the second quarter are expected to generate savings of 40 million euros to 60 million euros, mainly in the second half of the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aeroports de Paris ADPAct.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Aeroports de Paris ADPAct.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aeroports de Paris ADPAct. 111,90 0,63% Aeroports de Paris ADPAct.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
26.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ausverkauf im Chipsektor setzt sich fort: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch letztlich tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen geben ab. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen